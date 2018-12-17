BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Vatterott College has shut down nationwide, including its St. Louis office, effective December 17.
The for-profit college, which has several locations in the St. Louis area, closed effective at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
Students at the North Park Campus, which is in Berkeley, arrived Monday afternoon to find a sign on the door announcing the closure. They also received this letter.
A letter sent to staff said the school is working to identify other schools that may be bale to take current students on transfer.
Employee benefits will stop on December 17 and staff will be paid through their final day of work.
Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, later confirmed the closure in a statement. He added the school's 156 students in Illinois and 2,300 nationwide "are left high and dry."
Vatterott was founded in St. Louis in 1969.
News 4 is working on this story and will have more on News 4 at 10:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.