ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – JobNewsUSA’s last job fair of the year will take place Wednesday.
Clarkson Eyecare, Northstar Insurance Advisors, Panera Bread and Walmart will be among the over 30 companies looking to hire at the Nov. 13 event.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel Westport at 1973 Craigshire.
Parking and admission for the job fair are free. Attendees are urged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.
Click here to pre-register or for more information.
