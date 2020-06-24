ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you’re a fan of the show "Vanderpump Rules", then you know Tom Sandoval is a huge champion for St. Louis.
The reality star is a St. Louis native, and he recently spent time in the city to help drum up support for a few local bars that have been struggling in the wake of recent unrest and COVID-19.
“I’m thinking, you know, I’m a famous bartender. I can at least use my platform, my social media following to just drive awareness, visibility to these places,” Sandoval told News 4.
During his trip to St. Louis—his first since the pandemic—Tom visited Ferguson brewery, Hollylou and the Silverleaf Lounge. He hopped behind the bar, served drinks and even bought the owners of Hollylou a new refrigerator.
“Besides the refrigerator, besides all the other things, what he really did, he came in and uplifted some spirts to let us know we’re all in this together,” Ken Kaid with Hollylou told News 4.
While Sandoval has been focused on giving back, the reality show "Vanderpump Rules" has been at the center of controversy. Earlier this month, Bravo fired four of Sandoval’s castmates after past race-related comments surfaced.
"It’s crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens," he said when asked about the firings.
Sandoval clearly put the drama aside during his trip to St. Louis. He spent time with his family and old friends, and he says he’ll never stop showing love to St. Louis.
"I love repping my hometown. You know I've lived out in LA for 15 years. I've lived in Chicago, New York, Miami but you know you never forget where you came from,” he said. “You should always come back home and show love and reconnect."
