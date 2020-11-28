(KMOV.com) — In what has already been an unusual season of college football by any measure, Saturday's Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt game at Faurot Field made history.
With many of the Vanderbilt specialists in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, Vanderbilt football was left in search of a place kicker for this weekend's game in Columbia. In a member of the school's women's soccer team, Vandy found one.
Sarah Fuller is the first woman to play in a Power-5 NCAA football game.
The Vanderbilt kicker did not have any opportunities in the first half, but kicked off to start the second half.
The Vanderbilt Hustler, a student newspaper on the school's campus, reported on Tuesday that Fuller was practicing with the football team leading up to this week's game. Vandy's coach Derek Mason then mentioned the possibility of Fuller as the team's place kicker for the week in a local radio interview. The Vanderbilt soccer team had just won an SEC tournament championship.
While various women have participated in college football games previously, Fuller is looking to become the first to do so at the Power 5 level, which includes the SEC, Big 10, Big 12, PAC 12 and ACC.
