Vanderbilt-Woman Kicker Football

In this image provided by Vanderbilt Athletics, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller looks on during NCAA college football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Fuller, a goalkeeper on the Commodores' women's soccer team, will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline and she is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores take on Missouri. (Vanderbilt Athletics via AP)

 HONS

(KMOV.com) — In what has already been an unusual season of college football by any measure, Saturday's Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt game at Faurot Field made history.

With many of the Vanderbilt specialists in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, Vanderbilt football was left in search of a place kicker for this weekend's game in Columbia. In a member of the school's women's soccer team, Vandy found one.

Sarah Fuller is the first woman to play in a Power-5 NCAA football game.

The Vanderbilt kicker did not have any opportunities in the first half, but kicked off to start the second half.

The Vanderbilt Hustler, a student newspaper on the school's campus, reported on Tuesday that Fuller was practicing with the football team leading up to this week's game. Vandy's coach Derek Mason then mentioned the possibility of Fuller as the team's place kicker for the week in a local radio interview. The Vanderbilt soccer team had just won an SEC tournament championship. 

While various women have participated in college football games previously, Fuller is looking to become the first to do so at the Power 5 level, which includes the SEC, Big 10, Big 12, PAC 12 and ACC.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.