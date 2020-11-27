(KMOV.com) — In what has already been an unusual season of college football by any measure, this week's Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt game scheduled for Saturday at Faurot Field has a chance to make history.
With many of the Vanderbilt specialists in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, Vanderbilt football was left in search of a place kicker for this weekend's game in Columbia. In a member of the school's women's soccer team, Vandy appears to have found one.
Vanderbilt Soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller will make the trip with the football team this Saturday and is expected to be in uniform, on the roster as a place kicker. If she plays a snap on Saturday, she would become the first woman ever to participate in a Power 5 conference football game.
History in the making. #PlayLikeAGirl | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/ZnlI1DLbYB— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 27, 2020
The Vanderbilt Hustler, a student newspaper on the school's campus, reported on Tuesday that Fuller was practicing with the football team leading up to this week's game. Vandy's coach Derek Mason then mentioned the possibility of Fuller as the team's place kicker for the week in a local radio interview.
"For us, talking to Sarah, she’s a champ, and no pun intended," Mason said during an appearance on ESPN 102.5 The Game earlier in the week. "Just coming off an SEC Championship in soccer… She’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us. Right now, that’s where we sit.”
On Friday, Fuller turned from an option to the answer for Vanderbilt. She will be making the trip to Columbia with the team this weekend with a chance at history.
Let’s make history. #PlayLikeAGirl #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/3SgBP1qZru— Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) November 27, 2020
While various women have participated in college football games previously, Fuller is looking to become the first to do so at the Power 5 level, which includes the SEC, Big 10, Big 12, PAC 12 and ACC.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.