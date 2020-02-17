ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Vandals targeted Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis overnight.
Monday morning, the glass doors at the Robert Galerie Lofts were broken and a nearby US Bank ATM appeared to have been damaged. News 4's Justin Andrews said the damage was seen on Washington Avenue between Tucker and 14th Street.
It is unknown if anything was taken during the destruction.
This story will be updated as information develops.
