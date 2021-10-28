ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Vandals damaged multiple well-known buildings in downtown St. Louis overnight.
The Enterprise Center, City Hall, Medical Examiner’s Officer, Rudman on the Park apartment and St. Louis Labor Department buildings were all targeted, according to St. Louis Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center.
An Enterprise Center employee told News 4 they were alerted to a break-in around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The senior manager said three rocks and a scooter were thrown through the windows of the team store and the perpetrators took a few Blues jerseys.
The manager also disclosed that a person was taken into custody at the MetroLink across the street following the break-in. They also said police are looking at surveillance footage from the crime.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.
