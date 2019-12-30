BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help identifying the vandals who targeted the Bethalto Splash Landing Building over the weekend.
According to the Bethalto Police Department, the building was vandalized Saturday evening.
Police are asking anyone who saw something suspicious, heard a rumor of who could be responsible or recognizes any of the tags in the photographs to call them at 618-377-5266 or send them a Facebook message.
