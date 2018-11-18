FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents in a Fenton neighborhood woke up to find their car windows shot out Sunday.
Now, detectives are investigating eight reports in two different neighborhoods just two miles apart.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incidents occurred in the Winding Bluff subdivision and Winter Valley neighborhood overnight between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. They believe the suspect used a BB gun or pellet gun.
Surveillance footage throughout the neighborhood captured the shootings. Residents Kathy and Ron Smith hope the footage can help investigators catch the culprit.
"You can hear the two shots in that," said Kathy Smith. "Kind of freaky knowing that somebody is shooting a gun in our neighborhood."
Down the street, Steve Queen, a Chesterfield Police officer, heard about what had happened through a neighborhood Facebook group but his car was also damaged overnight.
"We pretty much try to watch out for everybody," said Queen. "I looked outside and saw shattered glass on the driveway and knew right away that my car had also been hit."
Now, on the other side of crime, he understands the frustration among the community.
"I definitely have a different empathy for victims because it is frustrating to figure out how to get my window fixed," Queen said.
The suspect is still at large.
Local authorities ask anyone with information to contact them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.