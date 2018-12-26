One moment, six months ago, ripped the hearts of Alex Klein's family. The officer, just 27 years old, died from an undiagnosed medical condition.
Connor and Taylor Klein, the officer's brothers, talked about their struggle this holiday season.
"It's been exceptionally difficult being the first time without him being here," said Connor Klein. "He was our older brother. A guy we always went to for guidance."
The brothers believe their oldest sibling would be proud of the family since passing.
"It's brought us all together, I think, a lot more by connecting with all of his friends and co-workers and hearing all of these stories," said Taylor Klein.
The latest chapter, written since the officer's death, centers on his headstone.
"To have it destroyed, in such a malicious manner and full of intent with his headstone alone, it was kind of heartbreaking to say the least," added Connor Klein.
Knocked over and broken into eight pieces. The Klein family experienced the bittersweet moment a week ago, when stopping by the monument company.
"It feels like insult to injury. At the end of the day, you are just asking yourself why," added Taylor Klein.
The Fraternal Order of Police will give $5,000 to the person who helps police catch the vandals.
"At this point, it's almost numbing for how unfortunate the last six months have played out," added Connor Klein.
The Klein family paid $11,400 for their son's original headstone. The charitable arm of the Fraternal Order of Police is seeking donations through Go Fund Me account to help the family buy another. You can donate by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.