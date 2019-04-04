HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department investigators are trying to identify the vandals who damaged a golf course in House Springs by doing donuts on one of the greens.
The damage is estimated at $30,000 at Fore Honor Golf and Event Center at Deer Creek.
"When you go out there and you see this damage done on the green, it breaks your heart. You know, I just wanted to throw up," said owner Andrea Politte.
Politte said she noticed the damage Tuesday morning and believes the vandals returned later to get another look at what they’d done. She said she saw two young teens drive through the woods up to the edge of the golf course property Tuesday evening near the damaged area.
She said both wore red hooded sweatshirts and white helmets. One teen was on a small ATV and the other was riding a small dirt bike.
"And they saw us standing there and they got all scared of course. And I stepped up and shook my finger at them, ‘I got you now’ and they took off,” said Politte.
Politte said she bought the golf course five years ago, and as the mother of an Iraqi War veteran, decided to give the course a unique mission.
She said it’s committed to helping honor, respect and provide healing for veterans and first responders. The course waives greens fees for vets and first responders, has an on-site counselor for vets and boasts the only AmVets post located at a golf course.
AmVets Post 30 Vice Commander Robert Quick told News 4, "Finding a place where men and women coming back from the service can come and be around each other and heal and talk about the experiences they had, brothers in arms, it's a wonderful thing."
Politte said she’s sure someone will recognize the description of the vandals and hopes they’ll notify authorities.
If the vandals are identified and held accountable, she hopes a judge will sentence them to doing community service at the golf course where she hopes they’ll learn to respect other people’s property, and to respect veterans and first responders.
