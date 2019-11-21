MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Vandalia has canceled school for Friday after a 14-year-old girl, her best friend, and her grandparents were killed in a head-on crash after leaving a football game in Montgomery County last weekend.
The two teen girls killed in the crash, Holly Lidy and Jenna Protz, were freshmen at Vandalia Community High School, Superintendent Jennifer Garrison said. Jenna's grandparents, 73-year-old William Protz and 72-year-old Jackolyn Protz were also killed.
The four of them were in a Toyota Sienna driving eastbound on Illinois Route 185 near East 14th Road when a Ford F-150 crossed the center line and hit them head-on. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m.
William and Jackolyn Protz are the parents of the Vandalia Community High School principal. Jenna is his daughter.
The Greenville Fire Department said they were driving home from a Vandalia football game.
The 17-year-old driver of the Ford truck was airlifted to a local trauma center after suffering life-threatening injuries.
A vigil was held Sunday for the victims at the Vandalia Community High School gym. The superintendent said they were activating their crisis counseling team.
"Holly and Jenna both are just lovely ladies," Garrison said at the vigil. "They will be remembered for their smiles, for their kindness, for their selflessness. Model students. Leaders in our freshmen class."
The Vandalia Community Unit School District #203 Facebook page posted that there would be no school on Friday, Nov. 22 so students and staff members could attend services for the two teenagers.
“This decision was made based on what we do as a family to support two of our own staff members in their time of need,” read part of the announcement.
An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.