ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A vandal spray painted the words “no war” several times on Soldiers Memorial in downtown a day after an anti-war protest.
The Missouri Historical Society said they discovered the graffiti Sunday morning.
They released the following statement: “On the morning of January 5, Missouri Historical Society (MHS) staff discovered graffiti spray-painted on the northeast exterior walls of Soldiers Memorial. The vandalism had occurred some time overnight. MHS notified the St. Louis Police Department. We are saddened that anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country.”
The Missouri Historical Society said they hope to have the graffiti cleaned off soon.
On Saturday, people gathered in St. Louis to protest potential war with Iran following the U.S. killing of General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike Friday.
