ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will extend its stay at the Starry Night Pavilion at the St. Louis Galleria through Jan. 30!
The exhibit's extension is due to its popularity. It displays more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's greatest works. The travelling 3D exhibit has sold more than 2 million tickets worldwide. The exhibit came from European cities to North America in recent years. Now you have through the end of the year to see it right here in St. Louis.
The exhibit is also inviting schools to apply for the "Keep Live Alive Saint Louis" grant. The $5,000 grant will be given to one St. Louis area high school. Any high school in the St. Louis region can apply before Dec. 3.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. You can find tickets at vangoghstlouis.com. Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children.
