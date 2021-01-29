FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A van crashed into the back of a bus in Fairview Heights Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 9100 block of Bunkum Road. A van appeared to have sustained significant damage to the front driver’s side after crashing into the back of the bus.
According to the Grant School District, three students were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured.
It is unknown if anyone in the van was injured. News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as details are released.
