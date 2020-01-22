ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Valley Park man is accused of burglarizing two south St. Louis County businesses in November 2019.
The Yorkshire Cleaners and Affton Muffler Shop were burglarized during the overnight hours between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, 2019. Court documents state a window at the cleaners was broken and at the Affton Muffler Shop a door was broken. At both businesses, police reported that cash had been taken from the register.
According to police, surveillance cameras at Yorkshire Cleaners captured the burglary on video. In addition, the cash drawer from the muffler shop was found in a dumpster outside the shop and a fingerprint lifted from the drawer matched Shawn Overstreet. The 48-year-old’s cell phone records allegedly put him in the area when both burglaries occurred.
Overstreet has been charged with two counts of burglary second degree and is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.
