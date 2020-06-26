ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A business hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten creative and are using their talents where they are needed.
If you do visit a SSM Health hospital, you'll be greeted by a health screener. It's a job a few months ago didn't exist but now it's booming.
Hundreds of screeners are being hired to work at local hospitals to make sure people coming in aren't sick.
On the other hand, valet companies have struggled since the start of the pandemic.
"Restaurants and events, they were all forced to close and left our valets without work. All of a sudden we don't have work to offer, it forces us to get creative and find some other opportunities," Chris Rodriquez said. Rodriquez is with Clayton Valet.
That opportunity has come in the form of st. Louis hospitals.
As many start easing restrictions for visitors, health screeners are stationed at entrances as needed.
"It just so happens we needed a lot of people who are interested in this. We're looking to bring on 250 to 300 new employees over the next month,” Rodriguez said.
Screeners will check temperatures and log any issues as people enter hospitals.
"Luckily we've already ramped this up at one location so we've been able to work some kinks out in the training department and really understand what we're dealing with,” he said.
Rodriquez said transitioning to this type of business now can help in the present and possibly the future.
"I think it provides a good opportunity for people who are unable to find work right now, hopefully we can at least provide them something,” Rodriquez said. "If all of a sudden we're not needed at the hospitals, it would be the same time that we are valeting at events and restaurants and that side of the business picks up."
The company is hiring people over the next couple weeks. The health screener starting pay is between $11 and $12 an hour.
If you’re interested in how to apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.