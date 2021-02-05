ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Since December, nurses, doctors and other frontline workers have been receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
Dr. Alex Garza, with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said that population is almost done being vaccinated.
In the last few weeks, people in 1B have started getting shots. That includes the elderly population, first responders, and others.
However, Garza explained Friday, it's happening much slower than expected.
At the rate the St. Louis region is receiving vaccine distributions, it would take more than two years to vaccinate the entire metro area.
"This is the task that's at hand, and it's enormous and it's challenging. This is the task that we have, and we have to make sure we're protecting the most vulnerable," Garza said.
Garza continued to explain that they're relying on vaccine manufacturers, like Pfizer and Moderna, to increase supply. That part, is out of our control.
The task force is also raising concerns about new variants coming into our population. So far, there are no other COVID-19 variant cases in Missouri, however, cases of the British variant were found in Illinois back in January.
Dr. Garza said, dealing with those variants could be something we control. The only way to do that is sanitizing, masking up and distancing.
"You have more risk of being infected, so you have more opportunity to get infected if you don't practice those things," he continued, "It's even more important now than previously that we follow those mitigation strategies because those variants can be more transmissible."
