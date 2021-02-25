BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Several patients contacted News 4 Thursday after the mass vaccine event at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds had significant traffic flow problems. A number of people complained they were turned away and had to drive around for a while. Others called the system poorly organized.
St. Clair County officials said a large number of people arrived hours before their appointment time, causing traffic congestion and longer waits. Those who arrived very early were turned away and told come back.
Officials are asking everyone to show up at the fairgrounds at their appointment time and not before.
