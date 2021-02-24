ANDERSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Health officials in McDonald County are looking for arms Wednesday, as they say they have roughly 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine still available and have already covered most of the county's population.
The vaccines are being handed out as part of a two-day Missouri mass vaccination event partnered with Missouri National Guard at Corcoran Ball Park at 263 Indian Creek Road in Anderson, Missouri. Roughly 900 people were vaccinated Tuesday, and officials say very few people are expected Wednesday- certainly not enough to account for the remaining doses. Department officials are urging anyone who needs the vaccine to come to the event, and say several people from St. Louis have made the four-hour drive to the state's southwestern-most county.
They are accepting walk-ins without registration, though anyone getting the vaccine must still be over age 65 or have pre-existing conditions. The event will close down at 4:30. Call 417-223-4351 to check for availability.
