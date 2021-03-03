ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jennifer Hawn works in healthcare, but it’s been a while since she’s done patient-facing work. So she knew she had to do something to help during the pandemic.
“I’m a nurse, I have the experience to give vaccines. I need to do something to do my part as a healthcare professional,” said Hawn.
She is one of hundreds of volunteers helping making vaccination events possible. She recently gave shots car-by-car at the National Guard mass vaccination event in Lincoln County.
“The first one I just wanted to cry and be like ‘You did it, you got your golden ticket, you can breathe!',” she said.
She signed up through Show-Me Response, the state run volunteer site. According to the state, volunteer vaccinators have helped at 24 mass vaccinations events across the state. 197 are license heath care providers working as volunteers but they also have medical and nursing students assisting. It’s a similar story at vaccination events held by local health departments.
“I don’t think we could honestly vaccinate as many people as we do without volunteer support. On a typical day, we’re vaccinating about 1300 people at the family arena and it takes about 100 personnel to run that event,” said Doug Bolnick with the St. Charles County Health Department.
And as more vaccines begin to arrive in the metro area, more volunteers are needed. Both St. Louis City and St. Charles County received more than double the doses they expected.
“We have to continue to plan. So when we receive additional doses of vaccine they don’t just sit in a freezer but instead get out into arms of individuals who need them,” said Dr. Frederick Echols with the St. Louis City Health Department.
St. Louis County says they will use about 150 volunteers, both a mix of clinical and non-clinical for mass vaccinations like the one this weekend.
Here’s how to sign up and help:
In St. Louis County, email VaccineVolunteer@stlouisco.com and for St. Louis City, email health@stlouis-mo.gov.
