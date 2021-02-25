ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least 4 of the mass vaccination events run by the Missouri National Guard in rural areas of the state this week, had unused vaccine when the event concluded. The amount of unused vaccine was at least in the hundreds and possibly thousands of doses.

The Benton County Health Department teamed up with the National Guard to host a two-day vaccination event in Warsaw this week.

"I think we had somewhere around 500 doses leftover. And we're actually going to partner up with one of our local hospitals," said Barry Pabst, public health director of Benton County.

Pabst said the unused vaccine would be transferred to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia where the doses would be given out by appointment.

The Ozark County Health Department told News 4 that it had enough vaccine supply at its event Tuesday to vaccinate every eligible person in the county. But the event had unused vaccine at the end of the day, which will now be given out at the health department, by appointment.

Brad Stites told News 4 that he drove from Jefferson County to Leopold, Missouri, Wednesday after he heard the Bolinger County event had 1,400 unused doses of vaccine.

St. Louis area residents drive hours to rural counties where vaccine doses go unused Brad Stites and his wife drove 87 miles Thursday afternoon to get a vaccine after seeing a tweet by News 4's Alexis Zotos about available extra vaccines in Bolinger County.

The Morgan County Health Department said it received 1,500 doses for a vaccine event Tuesday and Wednesday. There were 160 doses that were unused that will now be administered at the health department.

Mercer County held a two-day vaccination event in Warsaw on Wednesday and Thursday in partnership with the National Guard. Throughout the day, on the website where people can book appointments, many times were still available.