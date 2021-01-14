ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tori Jamison falls into the 1B category of Missouri’s vaccine rollout plan due to health concerns. As a clergy member active in the community, Jamison wonders where and how to get the vaccine.
“Trying to figure out where, how I access the vaccine. I’m self-employed so I don’t have an employer to go through so it's really confusing,” said Jamison.
It’s a common question coming from all over after Missouri announced Tier 1 of 1B which includes first responders, emergency management and publics works and those in the emergency services sector could start getting the vaccine on Thursday.
On Monday, Tier 2 of 1B will be open. Tier 2 could be more than 2.5 million Missourians as it includes anyone 65 and older and adults with increased risk for COVID-19 including those with cancer, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, Type 2 diabetes and other conditions.
Individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier one should work through their employer to access the vaccine. Individuals in Phase 1B-Tier 2 should contact their local pharmacy or healthcare provide.
But on Thursday, Walgreens and CVS, both said they are not yet ready to begin vaccinating large swaths of the general public. A spokesperson for CVS says plans are still in the works and Walgreens says they are currently still focused on vaccinating the residents and staff of long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
“COVID-19 vaccines will be available in all of Walgreens - more than 9,000 store locations - once they become available for mass administration. At that time, individuals will be able to schedule vaccination appointments through the Walgreens app or online,” said a Walgreens spokesperson.
Places like Maryland Heights Fire and St. Louis University have applied to be vaccinator sites. The state of Missouri plans to release a full list of vaccinators on Friday.
Affinia Healthcare has been approved to be a vaccinator site and hopes to received their first shipment of 975 doses next week.
“What we'll do is hold vaccine events. They may not be drive-thru exactly but kind of large space like a gym,” explained Dr. Melissa Tepe, the chief medical officer for Affinia Health.
But first they need to vaccinate hundreds of their health care workers who have been administering COVID-19 testing since the start of the pandemic.
“We are hoping to get to 1B as quickly as possible but do hope to get to our 1A staff first,” said Dr. Tepe. “We’re moving as quickly as we can. It’s hard to be patient, we’ve waited this long but just know we don’t want anyone left behind either."
Hospitals within the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force are also working quickly to finish vaccinating 1A. They will vaccinate EMS workers, school nurses, and federally qualified community based health care workers who have a relationship with the hospitals.
Dr. Alex Garza says they are still working on how people in Tier 2 can sign up for the vaccine.
"We would like to have a little more certainty in the supply that we're going to get and that's an important thing when you're trying to do planning and scheduling," he said.
The state expects additional shipments from the federal government. So far they have received 410,000 doses and administered 190,000. News 4 is told the rest of the vaccines are all allocated and not sitting around.
Tier 1 and 2 consists of almost 3 million people. Tier 3 which includes essential workers like teachers is not ready to be rolled out yet.
