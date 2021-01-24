FDA gives approval for syringes to extract an extra dose from vials of the Covid-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County will announce a new plan Sunday to encourage residents to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

After crunching their data on pre-registration sign-ups, it shows a disparity by zip code. A county spokesman said very few residents in North County are signing up to get the vaccine.

Health experts will outline plans of an outreach program to get those residents to register.

During a press conference Tuesday, County Executive Sam Page said more than 200,000 people have registered to get the vaccine.

Residents of St. Louis County who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up by clicking here or emailing dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com to receive a link. Those who register will be contacted to set up an appointment when their turn approaches.

