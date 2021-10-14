ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the St. Louis Blues prepare to return to the ice, Enterprise Center is preparing for its new mandates. It joins other venues like The Pageant, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and the Fox Theater in these requirements.
Starting October 15, fans will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the arena. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after final vaccination shot and the test must be within 72 hours of the event.
Children under 12 years of age will be required to wear a mask and will not be subject to proof of vaccination or a negative test. There will be staff checking vaccination and/or proof of negative tests at each venue and denying entry to those non-compliant with these requirements.
There is a way they are making it easier for fans. A website called fancheckin.com will allow you to upload your vaccination card or negative test and then the ticket taker can scan it upon entry.
‘Tthink of it like TSA pre check,” Todd Mitchell said, the general manager of the Enterprise Center. Mitchell says he is hopeful it will be smooth and simple for fans entering the arena.
The first event will be the Gold Over America Tour featuring Simone Biles Friday night.
For those looking for a COVID-19 test, Total Access Urgent Care has started offering asymptomatic testing for people in need of results for things like events and travel. They are by appointment only and are very quick. They offer it at locations in Kirkwood, Ellisville and St. Peters.
St. Louis County Health Department says they also have plenty of tests for anyone in need.
