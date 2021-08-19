ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At Friendship Villages of St. Louis, where residents at all levels of care are 100 percent fully vaccinated, hurdles still remain in getting more staff in front of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"We're going to come to an impasse soon when this becomes mandatory,” said Terry Walsh, President and CEO of Friendship Villages of St. Louis.
Right now, 67 percent of employees in Friendship Villages skilled nursing facility are fully vaccinated, though the company caters to more levels of care than just skilled nursing. All staff currently have the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that will soon change for staff at the facility.
On Wednesday, President Biden announced nursing home staff will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19, or facilities could risk losing federal funding.
“If skilled nursing facilities are unable to get their entire staff vaccinated, they won't be able to accept any Medicare or Medicaid residents from that point forward. They'll have to forfeit that reimbursement they get from the government,” said Walsh.
Walsh says the company is using incentives like gift card giveaways and signing bonuses to encourage staff vaccinations, but requiring the vaccine could create a new challenge for their facility: staffing shortages.
"We will have employees who will refuse to get vaccinated when this becomes a mandated requirement,” he said. "The building is built for 144 beds. The current staffing we have on hand right now allows us to fill 123 of those beds."
Nikki Strong, the executive director for the Missouri Health Care Association echoes similar concerns for other nursing homes across the state who are already expressing fears they too could lose staff to other jobs that may not require the vaccine.
“It will impact over 500 facilities, nursing homes across the state,” said Strong. “It's concerning that it would impact only nursing homes and not other health care settings across the state."
Nursing homes have been experiencing historic shortages in staffing throughout the pandemic. Walsh says if staffing levels continue to go down, it also reduces their capacity to take in new patients, particularly those with Medicare and seeking rehabilitation treatment at their location.
"Residents who may have broken a hip or shoulder and went to a hospital for a procedure and normally go to a skilled nursing facility for a couple of weeks for rehabilitation,” said Walsh. “[It creates] a backlog that I think the hospitals are going to be experiencing."
VOYCE, a local organization that advocates for nursing home residents and their families told News 4 this mandate is in the best interest of long-term care residents. There have been eight COVID infections of residents in the 21 counties VOYCE serves over the last month and 150 staff infections.
Walsh said through their process of contract tracing, the few residents who have gotten re-infected with COVID-19 after becoming vaccinated did not get the virus from unvaccinated or vaccinated employees. Rather, residents got it from family and other visitors. However, with this mandate set to take effect likely next month, he is working to encourage staff to get the vaccine and preparing his facility to take on any staffing challenges that may come.
"We are completely committed to keeping everybody safe from COVID-19 as much as we possibly can,” said Walsh.
Right now, the vaccination rate among nursing home staff in the state is less than 50 percent, according to CMS date. Seven facilities in the St. Louis region are reporting less than 20 percent staff vaccinations to CMS.
