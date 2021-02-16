ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Whether it’s your computer or your smart phone, you’ll need to be connected to get an appointment for a COVID vaccine. Now many are turning to social media to try to track down where vaccines are available.
“I’m stalking where vaccines are available mostly for my neighbors,” said Staci Lindsey. Lindsey lives in St. Louis is pregnant, qualifying her for Phase 1B Tier 2. She’s signed herself up for all the available websites, but many of her neighbors aren’t as technologically savvy or they don’t have the ability to drive far away when vaccine appointments pop up.
“They don’t have the luxury to take time off work to go three hours away to some place in rural Missouri to get a vaccine,” she said.
Facebook groups have popped up in St. Louis where neighbors are helping neighbors navigate the complicated and confusing vaccine sign up process. Many will post when appointments pop up in rural areas or when there are open slots at the Walmart pharmacies.
“I think it’s great that this is a wonderful aspect of social media but it’s also absolutely heartbreaking when you see people posting. They’re desperate to get the vaccine,” said Lindsey.
On Tuesday, a search of the two Walmart locations in the St. Louis area offering vaccines (Shrewsbury and Florissant) showed no available appointments, but if you widen the search there were available appointments in Dexter and more than a dozen time slots in Malden. Both are a few hours south of St. Louis.
A spokesperson for Walmart said some slots opened because of cancelations due to weather and that no vaccines would go to waste. The spokesperson also said allocations at each Walmart pharmacy are based upon criteria including population and community need. At this point, there is no plan to reallocate doses to other pharmacies where need appears to be higher, the spokesperson said.
A pharmacist at the Shrewsbury Walmart said the best time to try to snag an appointment is right after midnight when the appointments go live, but that they remain limited.
Governor Mike Parson said the CDC and Walmart decided on the locations of the pharmacies, not the State of Missouri. The state is allocating larger percentages of doses to the hospital systems in the St. Louis area.
But there remain hundreds of thousands of people eagerly and impatiently waiting for their chance to get the vaccine. As of Tuesday, 10.5 percent of all Missourians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
