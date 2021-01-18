ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several hospital systems and counties in the St. Louis area now have online portals to sign-up for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and when certain groups are eligible.

Mike Glazer, from Kirkwood, is 70-years-old and qualifies for the Phase 1B - Tier Two. Glazer wanted to hear back about making an appointment as quickly as possible, so he registered on multiple sites for information. “It’s great to say 'oh I’m on the list, but then there’s millions of people on that list. Is anyone ever going to call you? You don’t feel like they’re ever going to,”' Glazer said.

Missouri enters into second tier of next COVID-19 vaccine phase Missouri’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has entered the second tier of Phase 1B Monday.

Finally, on Sunday Glazer said he was able to schedule an appointment for himself and his wife through Mercy Health for mid-February.

News 4 wanted to know if people should sign up for multiple sites, or just one. Spring Schmidt with the St. Louis County Health Department said it can be beneficial to sign-up with multiple sites to get information.

“It’s good to be connected to as many of these groups as possible especially if you’re vulnerable,” Schmidt said. However, once you hear back from a hospital system or health department she urges people not to make multiple appointments. Schmidt and the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force tell News 4 the overlap can lead to an organizational mess and the potential for vaccine to go to waste.

“If you schedule appointments at multiple places then you are putting many of the vaccine providers at-risk of having an extra dose or being less efficient when they could have given that appointment time to someone else,” Schmidt said.

Health systems want to remind people that they will contact you once you are eligible to make an appointment. Medical experts said it’s best to sign up with the health system your primary care doctor is affiliated with.