KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Country music fans will get the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine during his upcoming concert on August 7.
Arrowhead Stadium. the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, will once again become a mass vaccination site.
More than 70,000 fans are expected to be at the sold-out show. A spokesperson said masks will not be required.
