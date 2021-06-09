ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saint Louis University announced Wednesday all students and employees who plan to be on campus this fall must be vaccinated.
After reviewing other universities' policies and reviewing feedback from health officials, the university will implement three new requirements before the new semester begins in roughly 11 weeks:
- COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all students, staff, and faculty who are physically present on our St. Louis campuses.
- Vaccinations also will be required of SLU St. Louis students who will be studying outside the U.S., including on our Madrid campus.
- Exemptions will be granted on the grounds of religious beliefs or medical circumstances.
“Details as to how we shall implement this recommendation are being considered thoughtfully and carefully,” SLU President Fred Pestello said while asking for patience while plans are finalized. “Proof of vaccination and the exemptions process are among the key operational issues to address. Specific timelines are another. “
Several mass vaccinations events have been held across St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles. Here’s a guide to find the COVID-19 vaccine in the St. Louis region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.