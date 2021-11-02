CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page foreshadows when the St. Louis County Health Department plans to start vaccinating children between the ages of 5-11 against COVID-19.

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages…

The FDA recently approved use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids between ages 5-11. Approval from the CDC came Tuesday and the St. Louis County Health Department aims to be ready as soon as possible. On Monday, Page foreshadowed child-size shots will be ready to administer Saturday at all three county health centers and four library branches. Tuesday, the county said the shots could start as soon as Saturday.

"Vaccinations will allow our kids to learn in a safer environment and teachers to teach in a safer class," Page said. "Expanding eligibility will reduce community spread."

In St. Louis County, community transmission among children is higher than any other age group. The average rate of new cases is highest in groups of 5-9 of 20.3 cases per 100,000 per day. St. Louis County health officials hope to partner with schools in the future to provide on-site vaccinations for children.

News 4 asked parents if they were planning on getting their children vaccinated once the CDC clears distribution.

"We miss our big family gatherings especially around the holidays, so we're really looking forward to getting her vaccinated," said Erin Shetler, whose 8-year-old daughter, Amy, goes to school in St. Charles County.

“I’m really excited because if I can get vaccinated, I can see more of my family and my friends and I won’t have to wear my masks all the time,” said Amy.

Amy says it’s been tough, even scary sometimes going to school as the COVID-19 virus continues to impact young children.

"Sometimes if I’m like in big crowds and not a lot of people are wearing masks, yeah, [it's scary]," she said.

Justin McCoy, a St. Charles County parent, has two children that could soon qualify for the vaccine.

"We’re actually on a first to be contacted list with our pediatrician’s office because we want to make sure that they can get it as soon as its available.”

News 4 asked other St. Louis area counties on their distribution plans for 'child-size' vaccines.

St. Charles County officials sent the following information:

Once the St. Charles County Department of Public Health (DPH) receive Standing Orders from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the County will have mass events, library events and clinic appointments at the DPH. Appointments are preferred, and often required, for vaccinations with the Department of Public Health and its partners. For information on upcoming vaccination events or to schedule an appointment, individuals can visit www.sccmo.org/COVIDvaccine or call 636-949-1899.

St. Clair County officials say plans for distribution are still being finalized:

It will not likely be a mass distribution center but locations more confined at the Department of Health and other like locations. Plans should be finalized with in the next day or so with distribution to begin later this week.

St. Louis City is also actively working on distribution plans:

We are working with community partners, including Federally Qualified Health Centers and local hospital systems to provide children and their families the necessary tools to safely receive these vaccines in a timely fashion. The Department of Health will release additional information as it becomes available.

Some other area counties were not immediately available for comment.

News 4 also asked parents online if they will get their child vaccinated once it becomes available to ages 5 to 11. 54 percent said yes, 39 percent said no and 7 percent remain unsure.

One of biggest concerns raised by parents is whether children will experience significant side effects with a smaller dosage size of the vaccine.

"Kids in general have the same side effects as adults, so you can expect them to have a fever, pain at the injection site, maybe they feel run down," said Dr. Jessica Smith. "That's totally to be expected."

Smith, a Mercy Clinic Pediatrician, says parents on the fence should ultimately have a conversation with their pediatrician and address any concerns ahead of scheduling a shot for their kids.

"I think another worry that parents have is about the risk of myocarditis in children when they studied the vaccine," said Smith. "We actually found that the risk of myocarditis is actually much higher if you actually catch COV,ID so when they evaluated this, they felt like the benefits strongly outweigh the risk of the vaccine for kids."