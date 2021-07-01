JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- You should wear a mask even if you're vaccinated. This is the message from local health departments. Three major municipalities have issued a public health advisory in response to the emergence of the Delta variant in the St. Louis region.
St. Louis City and St. Louis and Jefferson counties issued the advisory on Wednesday, citing a spread of new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. All three health departments said new COVID-19 cases are emerging among unvaccinated residents, particularly children returning to normal activities without protection.
Over the last two weeks, the number of new cases in Jefferson County have increased from 59 to 84, a 42% increase. The highest number of cases during that period were in the 10 – 19 age group. Anyone aged 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine, but only 10.82% of Jefferson County's residents in that age group are fully vaccinated.
The health departments aren't making masks a requirement, but are strongly encouraging them in indoor places even if you're vaccinated. It's recommended you take your mask off if you know the vaccine status of those around you.
According to Missouri's health department, 43.4% of St. Louis County's residents are fully vaccinated, 33.4% in St. Louis City and 30% of Jefferson County's residents are fully vaccinated. Only 39.1% of Missouri's entire population is fully vaccinated.
In their advisory, local health departments said to assume one in three people in any gathering may be unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.