St. Louis City and County leaders announced new health orders on Friday following the CDC's new mask guidance.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis is changing its COVID-19 mandates after St. Louis City and County relaxed mask requirements.
In a press release, the Archdiocese said the mask mandate now only applies to all parish members who haven't been vaccinated yet. So if you're vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask anymore when going to church. This is effective immediately.
Officials said other guidelines like social distancing and capacity will depend on individual church pastors. They will make the decision based on the size of the church and what each pastor thinks is best for their church. Those changes should be implemented by Sunday, May 23. Sunday Mass rules remain in place.
Archdiocesan schools will keep their mitigation strategies. "Maintaining the schools’ current mask measures is being encouraged by local health officials supporting our school nurses, who say that masks greatly reduce the impact of quarantine requirements when there is a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case in the school setting," the statement reads. "The archdiocesan Office of Catholic Education and Formation will review this new guidance as they plan for summer school."
