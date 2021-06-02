ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- A newly-signed bill can now get you a free drink in Illinois if you're vaccinated and can prove it.
“Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. “I’m pleased to sign this legislation into law to offer our hardest-hit businesses another lifeline as we recover from the pandemic.”
Senate Bill 104 allows retailers to give adults a free drink with proof of vaccination now through July 20, 2021. This is a move to encourage people to get the vaccine and to encourage them to head back to restaurants and bars, which were hit hard during the pandemic. The bill also extends the ability to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery.
