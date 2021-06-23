ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Starting next Friday, St. Louis Bread Co. will be giving free bagels to vaccinated customers daily.
Those who are vaccinated can come to any location from July 2-4 to get one of their choice. The spreads are not included in the promotion, which is in support of the White House’s National Month of Action campaign.
To find a location near you, click here.
