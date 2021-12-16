Vacant St. Louis fire spreads to occupied home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in the City of St. Louis battled a vacant house fire on Aubert just south of Fountain Park Thursday.
The fire started about 1:30 a.m. and spread to a nearby home that a family was living in. The family made it out safely but firefighters said they need to find a new place to stay because the third floor of their home is badly damaged.
There are no reports of injuries and investigators are working to figure out what started the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.