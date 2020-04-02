WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A vacant home was destroyed in an early morning fire in the Metro East Thursday.
Firefighters battled the flames at a home on North 53rd Street near Bunkum Road.
No one was living in the house, firefighters said, and there’s not much left of it after the fire.
Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.