ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The vacant Millennium Hotel is a staple of downtown St. Louis’ skyline.
A viewer sent News 4 a video from the top of the Gateway Arch of a piece of the hotel’s façade missing and a piece of the roof flapping in the wind.
The St. Louis Building Commissioner said the building was cited with violations for broken and cracked windows, improper insulation and some painting violations. There were no violations of structural in nature.
The owner of the property is responsible for making repairs within 60 days.
"It's a little difficult in a situation like this because a lot of times these are owned by corporations or LLCs and out of town ownerships, this one is in Texas," said City of St. Louis Building Commissioner, Frank Oswald.
