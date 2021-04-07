ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The VA St. Louis Health Care System will host a special walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday.

The clinic will be for veterans including 8e/8g category veterans, retired guard and reserves, caregivers and spouses. The walk-in event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will operate on a first come, first serve basis. The clinic will be at the Grand Hall at 2319 Chouteau Ave.

The walk-in clinic will provide the Moderna vaccine. People be scheduled for the second shot on May 9 at the Grand Hall. Click here to learn more.