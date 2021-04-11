ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The VA St. Louis Health Care System hosted a special walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday.
The clinic was for veterans including 8e/8g category veterans, retired guard and reserves, caregivers and spouses. The walk-in event was at the Grand Hall at 2319 Chouteau Ave.
The St. Louis Veterans Affairs Health Care System will begin administering vaccine doses to the spouses and caregivers of veterans.
