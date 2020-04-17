ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Utility companies are pleading with customers to stop approaching workers in the field and to stick to social distancing guidelines.
Missouri American Water says its employees are working hard to provide reliable water and sewer service to more than 450,000 customers. But some of those customers are putting employees at risk during this pandemic by approaching them and asking questions or chatting with them.
“The safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority while we continue to provide an essential service,” said Vice President of Operations Grant Evitts. “Unfortunately, some customers continue to approach our teams in the field. We ask our customers to not approach our employees or contractors when they see them in their neighborhood, and instead call our customer service center with any questions or comments.”
For any questions about service, customers can call the Missouri American Water customer service center at 866-430-0820. Representatives are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist with questions and 24/7 for emergencies.
Water and sewer utilities are part of the US Department of Homeland Security’s critical infrastructure sectors.
