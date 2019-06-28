SALT LAKE CITY (AP) —Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a Utah college student who disappeared 11 days ago.
Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnaping and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.
Police say Ajayi met Lueck at a park where she was last seen after taking a Lyft from the airport at 3 a.m.
Brown says burned evidence, including Lueck's things and her remains, was found at his home. The home was searched on Wednesday and Thursday and Ajayi was the man previously identified as a person of interest.
It wasn't immediately clear if Ajayi had an attorney. He has not returned previous messages from The Associated Press
