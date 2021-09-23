MOAB, Utah (KSTU/CNN) - A Utah father is seeking clues from the community in the double homicide of his daughter and her spouse outside of Moab about five weeks ago.
The bodies of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found in the La Sal Mountains in mid-August. In the weeks since, Sean-Paul Schulte has taken it upon himself to try and find some answers.
"All I did was just provide a venue for local folks to come down and tell me clues,” he said.
Each day Kylen Schulte’s father puts up what he calls his clue booth at a local Moab park. From there, he hopes people will come out.
"Over two weeks, I probably got 30 or 35 clues and you know, maybe only four or five of them were not really good clues,” he said.
Schulte then takes the tips and submits them to either the Grand County Sheriff’s Office or the FBI tip line. With no publicly named suspect or significant update from law enforcement over the past few weeks, he doesn’t want the case to go cold.
"I want everyone, I want the hikers, the bikers, the Jeepers, I want everyone to think and double check your dashcam and remember the girls were missing on the 13th of August and found on the 18th of August, so let's focus on the mountain during those times.”
The most recent update from law enforcement came last week but didn’t reference anything specific to the double homicide investigation. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has discredited the timelines between Kylen and Crystal’s murder and when Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were in town. The sheriff’s office would not share how they came to the conclusion.
