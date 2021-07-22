AMERICAN FORK, UT (KSTU/CNN) – A 9-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a hot car outside of a business in American Fork, Utah.
Police believe the boy was inside of the closed-up car for nearly two hours when he was found Wednesday afternoon.
"Temperatures at that time here outside temperatures were in the high 90s, 97, 98 and so you can imagine the temperatures in the vehicle are going to be well, well above 100,” Lt. Josh Christensen said.
Staff members at Roost Services were able to get the boy out of the car and inside of their building after they noticed him inside of the car.
"Our officers and EMS and fire personnel arrived on scene, began CPR and provided other first aid measures to the 9-year-old boy, unfortunately those first aid measures were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene," said Lt. Christensen.
According to police, the boy was in the care of Roost Services, which provides care to people with intellectual disabilities. He was reportedly driven to the facility by a staff member.
“The vehicle was turned off, the windows were up, the doors were locked when he was found,” Lt. Christensen recalled.
Authorities are currently trying to determine why the boy was left inside of the car and why he was unable to get out. The business is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.