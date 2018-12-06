ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- International soccer is coming back to St. Louis in 2019. The U.S. Women’s National Team, reigning World Cup champions, will play an exhibition match at Busch Stadium May 16.
The friendly, set for 7 p.m. Central, will be the second to last match the team plays before heading to the World Cup in France. The opponent has not yet been determined, as they will be determined by the World Cup draw.
The match is one of only eight games the USWNT play in the United States before the World Cup begins.
Tickets will go on sale December 13 on ussoccer.com at 10 a.m. local time for that venue.
