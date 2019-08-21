ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for two armed carjackers after an overnight crime in a usually quiet neighborhood.
According to police, a blue Mazda MZ3 was taken at gunpoint in the 5600 block of Hampton Avenue, which is in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim said he had pulled over to the cub to use his phone when the suspects approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the vehicle.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
News 4 checked police data and found this is the first carjacking in the neighborhood since at least 2017.
No other information has been released.
