ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The World War II era battleship the USS Missouri will be celebrated with a new postage stamp, the United States Postal Service announced Monday.
The famed battleship is being honored to coincide with the 75th anniversary of her commissioning on June 11, 1944, according to the announcement.
The battleship was affectionately named the “Mighty Mo” and had a historic role during the second world war when military officials from the Allied powers and imperial Japan met on the battleship’s deck to sign documents confirming Japan’s surrender and the end of the war.
The stamp art depicts the USS Missouri from a low vantage point, almost at sea level, cutting through the water. The ship is shown in the disruptive camouflage she wore from her commissioning until her refit in 1945 with gold and rose-tinged clouds making up the background.
Anyone interested in buying the stamp can do so by visiting usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP23 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at any national Post Office location.
