ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- For months, News 4 has been reporting on mail delivery issues in St. Louis County.
We've talked to residents in Overland, Shrewsbury, St. Charles and Webster Groves who have all had problems getting their mail on time or at all.
Richard Niemann is one of those frustrated customers.
He told News 4 things have recently gotten better after he noticed a supervisor with his mail carrier. USPS Communications confirmed the postmaster has supervisors on the streets in Overland, Richmond Heights and Kirkwood.
A spokeswoman said they "hope to rectify any delivery issues and concerns for customers."
Niemann said he's been living at his home in Kirkwood for 21 years but he only started having mail delivery issues in the last few months. He said sometimes he'll go days without mail and other times, it comes late in the evening.
"I'll forgive them a day once in a while, but to see 10 in two and a half months, that's too much," Niemann said.
He said it's also been a big issue during tax season because he's waiting for important documents to be delivered.
"I'm looking to pull together all the documents that I need to take care of that. And when I'm standing there looking out going 'We have no mail?' What are you supposed to do?"
USPS says customers should file a complaint if you're having problems getting your mail.
You can file a complaint here or call 1-800-ASK-USPS.
