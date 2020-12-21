ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mail carriers with the United States Postal Service are working overtime to ensure packages arrive ahead of the Christmas holiday.
USPS said COVID-19 has limited its workforce and contributed to a record number of packages being mailed this holiday season. The combination is partly to blame for temporary delays when it comes to deliveries.
Officials also said capacity issues with trucks and aircraft used to transport the record amount of mail are causing delays.
Paul Singleton, a mail carrier, has been delivering the mail for nine years. He said he has never seen anything like the volume of packages he's now delivering on a daily basis.
"When I first started it definitely wasn't like this," Singleton said. "It seems like it picks up more and more each year."
He said the amount of letter mail and magazines remains fairly steady, but then number of packages has exploded.
"I think when people started only ordering online it really changed things," he said.
Armed with his dolly, Simpleton walks around downtown St. Louis each day delivering mail and packages to a mixture of apartment buildings and businesses.
"I like the freedom this job gives me and I like meeting different kinds of people," he said. "The one thing I don't like is the weather. My first winter was a rough one."
Despite the inclement weather, Singleton said his focus remains the same.
"I'm going to get you the mail," he said. "It just might take a little longer."
With every scan of a package, the sender and recipient are immediately notified. Sometimes, he said, he doesn't have the mail in the mailbox before the resident comes to get it.
"Caring about the mail is something we take pride in," he said. "I want my stuff treated like you want your stuff treated."
According to USPS, the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, from Dec. 14-21. It's the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week nationwide.
