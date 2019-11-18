(KMOV.com) -- According to the US Postal Service, they received hundreds of thousands of letters each year addressed to Santa from around the country.
They say most letters ask for toys and games, or maybe for some basic necessities. Some even ask for help for themselves or their loved ones.
The USPS is offering individuals and organizations the opportunity to adopt these letters. Then you can send responses and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place.
You can pick letters from a list of cities where this is available. For more on how this works, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.